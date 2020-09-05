Saturday, September 5, 2020 – Fallen footballer, Kevin Oliech, was laid to rest at their home in Seme, Kisumu County, on Saturday afternoon.

Kevin, who is the younger brother to former Harambee Stars captain, Dennis Oliech, and Andrew Oyombe, lost the battle to cancer last month while undergoing treatment in Germany.

The talented attacker played for Harambee Stars, Gor Mahia and Mathare United.

Kevin also played for German fifth tier outfit KFC Uerdingen 05 and second-tier Alemannia Aachen, before hanging his boots.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, who catered for the burial expenses promised to continue to support the Oliech family.

See photos from Kevin's sendoff below.











