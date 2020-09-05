Saturday, September 5, 2020 – Jubilee Party Vice-Chairman, David Murathe, has asked the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to summon Deputy President William Ruto over the multi-billion scandal at Kenya Medical Supply Agency (KEMSA).

Addressing journalists after appearing before EACC on Friday, Murathe said Ruto should be summoned to give evidence about the actions of his close partners who he alleged were involved in KEMSA tenders through a company called Kilig.

Murathe also urged the anti-graft body to summon former Senators Boni Khalwale (Kakamega), Johnston Muthama (Machakos), blogger Robbert Alai and former television host, Tony Gachoka, to shed light on what they know about the alleged KEMSA fraud.

He said he was summoned to provide more information based on his recent assertions during an interview on Citizen TV where he dragged Ruto’s name into the tender scandal.

“In that interview, I said I have certain evidence of persons associated with DP who were linked with this famous company called Kilig. I know Wilbroad who is a partner in Kilig with Mr. Zu a Chinese partner and I know at some point when they were unable to secure financing for the importation of the kits and they transferred their shareholding to persons who are known partners to the Deputy President,” Murathe said.

However, Ruto has dismissed Murathe’s allegations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST