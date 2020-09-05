Saturday, September 5, 2020 – For a long time, talented gospel singer and Media Personality, Kambua Mathu, was a poster girl for women struggling to have babies.

The mellow-voiced singer was mocked and belittled for not bearing children six years after her colorful wedding.

However, God answered her prayers and she has since been blessed with a baby boy despite doctors telling her that she could not bear children.

For the first time, Kambua has opened up about her struggle with infertility and how she almost told her husband to get another woman who would give him children.

Speaking in a recent YouTube interview with Waiting Wombs, Kambua narrated her journey.

“For many years we lived in the grey in the sense that any medical person we met and consulted, we got very vague answers and that is one frustrating thing about the fertility journey, you meet specialists who told us there is nothing wrong, keep trying…”

“In Nov 2018 is when we finally got it in black and white and we finally knew this is the condition.

“It broke me in a way that I did not expect. I wanted to know but I wasn’t ready to know.”

“I remember, I was in my doctor’s office and she is such a god sent woman, she gave me the time to get together. We had done this so many times like I was probably expecting not a big deal answer kinda thing.”

“He (Her Husband) knew where I was going but I told him I am going to the salon. I got home and i was sobbing and showed him the results and I remember him saying, this is what the medical report has said? Okay but what has god said about us. He was so calm.”

“The enemy spoke to me loudly that night that my husband needs another woman who can give him children and so when I get home, I am going to tell him it’s okay, ‘I release you to have children because it is not fair for me to hold you back.

“So I had my little speech planned and he is here calmly telling me whose report you will believe,” she recounted.

Miraculously, one month after she received the dreaded news from her doctor, she conceived.

“I remember, my doctor had told me to go back and discuss the options that I would use, I got positive pregnancy tests and she was like Kambua, your God is amazing.

“I had people say things like you are rich, why can’t you go for IVF, very thoughtless and insensitive things from people I know and others I don’t know.”

The adorable boy called Nathaniel Muhoro is celebrating his first birthday last month and Kambua couldn’t keep calm.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a photo of her son playing with an Ipad and wrote:

“My little slice of heaven turned ONE today! Isn’t God good? Happy birthday my sweet little boy 💙💙💙””

The Kenyan DAILY POST.