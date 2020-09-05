Saturday, September 5, 2020 – Portugal will kick off their UEFA Nations League title defense with a home match against Croatia tonight.

Cristiano Ronaldo inspired Portugal to beat the Netherlands in last year’s final to claim the inaugural title while the 2018 World Cup finalists failed to make an impression in the same tournament as they picked up just one win from their four matches.

Prediction: Portugal 2-1 Croatia.

Croatia have played second fiddle to Portugal lately having lost four out of their five meetings.

The fact that the Croats will miss the services of midfield duo of Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic makes the task even harder.

We reckon the home side will record a comfortable but narrow victory.

See more tips below and play responsibly.

EFL (14:00) Derby County v Barrow -1

EFL (16:15) Walsall v Sheffield Wed –X2

EFL (17:00) Birmingham v Cambridge -1

EFL (17:00) Ipswich v Bristol Rovers -1X

EFL (17:00) Reading v Colchester -1X

EFL (17:00) Sunderland v Hull -1x

EUN (16:00) Gibraltar v San Marino -1

EUN (16:00) North Macedonia v Armenia –Over 2.5

EUN (19:00) Iceland v England –Over 2.5

EUN (21:45) Denmark v Belgium -2

EUN (21:45) Portugal v Croatia -1

EUN (21:45) Sweden v France -2

GOOD LUCK