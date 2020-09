Friday, September 4, 2020 – This guy’s outrageous post on twitter is proof that these social media apps shouldn’t be free.

The idiot decided to broadcast his stupidity to the world but got a fitting ruthless tackle.

This is as savage as they come.

There is no way this idiot could have recovered from this dental-formula-dismantling-upper-cut.

See the post going viral below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST