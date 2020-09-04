Friday September 4, 2020 – Governors have vowed to do the unthinkable in the next two weeks if the revenue sharing stalemate is not resolved.

Speaking yesterday, Governors announced a plan to shut down all 47 County Governments over the revenue sharing formula.

Led by Council of Governors (CoG) Chairperson, Wycliffe Oparanya, they stated that in two weeks’ time, specifically on September 17th, all Counties will cease operations if the stalemate in the Senate was not resolved.

Worryingly for thousands of County Government staff, he further stated that all workers will be sent on leave.

Oparanya reiterated that Counties were bearing the brunt of a lack of consensus on the Third Basis Revenue Allocation Formula.

He observed that they had been unable to pay salaries for most of their staff including frontline healthcare workers battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

The CoG further threatened to sponsor a petition to dissolve the Senate over the stalemate.

