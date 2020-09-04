Friday, 04 September 2020 – An underc0ver cop has shared photos of a dreaded gangster, who is responsible for violent robberies within Mlango Kubwa area in Nairobi and its environs.

According to the cop, the notorious gangster, who is known by the street name Baroda, stabbed an innocent man last month and fled.

Baroda has been engaging cops in hide and seek games for long but he has been told to prepare a coffin because he will soon kiss the bullet.

The lethal gangster,who is said to be armed and dangerous, is in his mid-twenties.

See his photos.









See the man Baroda and his gang stabbed last month.