Friday September 4, 2020 – Outspoken Kapsaret MP, Oscar Sudi, has claimed that President Uhuru Kenyatta’s relatives are behind the KEMSA looting.

Speaking during a press briefing at his Kapsaret home on Friday, Sudi claimed that some of the companies in the middle of the scandal are owned by powerful individuals in Government who are connected to Uhuru.

“We want to tell President Uhuru Kenyatta who lectures us on corruption, that we want his cousins and his nephews to appear in court so that we can know that he is truly fighting corruption in the country,” he declared.

He mentioned five companies that he believed should be investigated for the graft.

He told the President to conduct private investigations on five of his close allies, who the MP claimed had been embezzling public funds.

“The President may not know that some of his close friends were involved in embezzling of funds and I want to tell him to conduct private investigations on Jubilee Party’s Vice Chairman David Murathe, State House Chief of staff Nzioka Waita, his counterpart Njee Muturi, Solicitor General Kennedy Ogeto and one George Kariuki,” Sudi stated.

Sudi accused Murathe of allegedly being involved in brokering a number of Government deals.

Murathe is linked to a company that was awarded Ksh 4 billion by KEMSA for the supply of 450,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

Each of the PPEs cost Ksh 9,000.

Watch the video below

