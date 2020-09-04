Friday, September 4, 2020 – Sherlyne Anyango is a fast rising socialite and video vixen, who is disturbing the internet with her big booty and voluptuous curves.

Sherlyne quit her job at Citizen TV where she worked in the production department after realizing that she can make good money using her big booty.

In this latest video that she shared on her Instagram page, the curvy socialite, who has ventured into high end prostitution besides being a vixen and a socialite, displayed her twerking skills and splashed money all over.

She moved her body like an anaconda and performed sexy gymnastics to show how her curvy body is flexible.

The video has left men speaking in tongues.

The Kenyan DAILY POST