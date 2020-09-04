Friday, September 4, 2020 – This slay queen has caused massive chaos on social media after she paraded her hairy nunu on twitter.

The UK based feminist by the name Slumflower, went on to accuse society of shaming and calling women dirty for letting their private hair grow while men are given a free pass.

According to her, she has started the ‘Bring Back the Bush’ campaign to tackle the stigma placed on women who prefer to go au naturel.

She wrote:

“Over the past few months, I’ve silently undergone a journey of challenging myself to grow out my bush and let my beauty flourish.”

“Imagine how different the world would look if women weren’t taught to be afraid of our bodies.”

“Hair happens. It grows out of our skin like our nails do but for some reason, we are taught to hate our hair when it grows from our pubic region.”

Check out the photo below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.