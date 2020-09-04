Friday September 4, 2020 – Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has accused the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Noordin Haji, of failing to make full disclosure of documentary evidence and witness statements that will be used against him in the Sh24.1 million graft case.

According to Sonko’s lawyers, Cecil Miller and George Kithi, the prosecution side had supplied them with edited and illegible statements in the case involving money laundering, conflict of interest and acquisition of proceeds of crime.

The two lawyers told Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate, Peter Ooko, that the Prosecutors had redacted the witness statements to a point where nothing substantial had been left to enable the defence prepare for the trial.

“The documents are illegible and they (DPP) have removed almost everything.”

“The documents are voluminous and we need time to verify them,” said lawyer Kithi while describing the documents furnished by Prosecutors as unreliable.

In response, the Prosecutors accused the defence of mischief by delaying the case saying the pre-trial conference has taken too long to be concluded because of the defence lawyers.

Governor Sonko is charged alongside Mr Fredrick Odhiambo alias Fred Oyugi, ROG Security Limited and Anthony Ombok alias Jamal.

The Kenyan DAILY POST