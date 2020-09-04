Friday, September 4, 2020 – This boutique lady called Carol, who we understand secretly peddles flesh on some prostitution sites, has devised ways of marketing her boutique along Thika Road.

She knows men love big booties and one way of attracting them to her business is flaunting her big bam.

In every video that she shares flaunting her big derriere, she puts the location of her business, knowing men will flock there.

She was being discussed on Kenya Talk, a popular group where ‘Team Mafisi’ meet to discuss their sex escapades and half of the men in the group confessed that they have bought sex from her through online prostitution sites.

This is how the sex worker-cum-boutique lady attracts men to her business premise through thirst traps.

The package though!!!





The Kenyan DAILY POST