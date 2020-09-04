Friday September 4, 2020 – Jubilee Party Vice Chairman, David Murathe’s days are now numbered after the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission summoned him over the endemic looting of COVID19 billions at KEMSA.

This comes barely a day after Deputy President William Ruto predicted the fall of Murathe, saying his end is near.

Also summoned is Priscilla Murungi, the wife of Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi, who is among those expected to record statements as persons of interest over the scandal worth billions of shillings that has rocked the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mrs. Murungi is connected to a company known as Caperina Enterprises Limited which allegedly received Ksh.45 million for the supply of 10,000 boxes of surgical masks to KEMSA.

On the other hand, Murathe has been linked to Kilig Limited, a firm allegedly awarded Ksh.4 billion by KEMSA for the supply of 450,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) at Ksh.9,000 each.

The outspoken ally of President Uhuru Kenyatta acknowledged on Tuesday that Willbroad Gatei Gachoka, one of the directors of Kilig Limited, is his longtime friend and business partner.

He, however, maintained that he was not involved in any way in the multi-billion shillings tender awarded to Kilig Limited for the supply of COVID-19 kits despite his close relations with Gachoka.

Murathe roped Deputy President William Ruto into the saga claiming that at the time the tender was being issued, there was an attempt to transfer ownership of Kilig Limited to “known associates” of the DP.

