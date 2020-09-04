Friday September 4, 2020 – A section of leaders associated with Deputy President William Ruto has declared that it will get “messy and nasty” when they take off their gloves to rescue their man from any further persecution.

Speaking on Friday, the leaders led by Belgut MP, Nelson Koech, said President Uhuru Kenyatta is persecuting his deputy to block his ascension to State House in 2022.

Koech gave an example where Uhuru ignored the law and locked the DP out of the National Security Council meetings even though Ruto is a member.

They also claimed that Uhuru directed that Ruto be locked out his official residence in Mombasa as part of the onslaught.

“The persecution has been systematic but all through the DP has kept his cool.”

“Soon our gloves would be off and it is going to be nasty.”

“Enough is enough,” Koech said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST