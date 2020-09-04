Friday September 4, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta may not be interested in staying in power when his term ends in 2022 after all.

This is after he identified a home where he will be staying after retirement.

This comes even as there have been calls from his allies urging him to remain in Government after 2022.

But Uhuru has already outlined his retirement plan, with the construction of a new mansion and road upgrade in his village home (Ichaweri, Kiambu County) topping his priority list.

Construction of the new mansion commenced in 2018, with the contractor and employees working under tight GSU security.

“The old fence is being replaced with a new one and people have been speculating it might be his retirement home.”

“When a President retires, he must head back home to his rural area,” John Wanyoike, a neighbour stated while speaking to the media.

His other neighbours also lauded him for being an outgoing and simple person while off duty.

A family source disclosed that Kenyatta’s new home was privately funded unlike those of former President Daniel arap Moi and Mwai Kibaki.

The construction of the lavish mansion follows Government plans to facelift the village with a Ksh11 billion road project.

According to the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), the road is estimated to be 62 kilometres in length and will be completed by June 2022, two months before the President’s second term ends.

The highway is expected to connect Kiambu Road to Thika Highway via Kirigiti, Ngewa, Ichaweri, Gatundu and Mang’u.

Founding President Jomo Kenyatta’s village home in Ichaweri, Kiambu County, is also under renovation.

Last year, President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government announced plans to turn it into a National Museum.

Uhuru’s house located next to State House, Nairobi, is also facing extensive renovation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST