Friday, September 4, 2020 – This poor guy was beaten mercilessly after he was busted in the act with his boss’s wife in Zimbabwe.

The lady is said to have escaped from the scene leaving her ‘partner-in-crime’ facing the music alone.

From the video, the men assaulting him are heard admonishing him for abusing the trust of his friend and boss.

Guys, please stay away from people’s women.

Men have been killed for harvesting honey from someone’s beehive.

As they say, Bibi wa wenyewe ni sumu

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST