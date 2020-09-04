Friday September 4, 2020 – It will not be a walk in the park for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his ODM party in their attempt to impeach embattled Migori Governor Okoth Obado.

This is after it emerged that Obado is doing everything humanly possible to ensure the nefarious plot by Raila and his allies flops badly.

Obado has resorted to fundraising to help him fight off ODM’s evil plans.

He has allegedly tasked five of his most trusted County officers to raise funds to stop Raila’s plans to impeach him.

“The guys have been tasked by Obado to raise enough money to fight off his impeachment are Joshua Ngwala (Chief Officer, Environment), Dominic Akugo (Director, Lands), Phidelis Majiwa (Office of the Governor), and Dalmas Oyugi who heads Health docket,” a source disclosed.

Obado asked the team to source for money from his friends, including Deputy President William Ruto, who has proven from time and again to be a friend in need.

