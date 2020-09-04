Friday, September 4, 2020 – Citizen TV news anchor, Victoria Rubadiri’s father, Kwame Rubadiri, has penned a touching message to celebrate his daughter for being crowned the 2020 BBC’s Komla Dumor Award winner.

The award was created to honor the legendary Ghanaian journalist, Komla Dumor, who passed away in 2014 aged 41.

In a message she posted on social media, the mother of one noted that it is a ‘great honor’ and that ‘the journey is only beginning’

“It’s an absolute honour to play a small role in elevating the memory of the indomitable Komla Dumor.

“Thank you to @BBCWorld for the incredible recognition.

“To every person and institution that walked the journey with me, I’m grateful.

“Here’s to African journalism and telling our authentic stories.

“The journey is only beginning.” wrote Victoria Rubadiri.

Victoria is the second Kenyan to win the prestigious award after her Citizen TV colleague, Waihiga Mwaura, was declared winner in 2018.

Reacting to the news, Victoria’s father, who is a renowned city pastor, posted on twitter:

“So very proud of our amazing daughter @Vickyrubadiri on winning the 2020 BBC News Komla Dumor award.

“God has blessed you beyond measure, we can’t thank him enough,”

