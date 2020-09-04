Friday September 4, 2020 – Lari MP, Jonah Mburu Mwangi, and four officials have been arrested following an order by the Director of Public Prosecution, Noordin Haji.

Addressing the press on Friday, Haji accused the legislator of abuse of office and embezzlement of public funds.

Mwangi is suspected to have swindled money meant for the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF), worth Ksh 27 million.

“Hon Jonah Mburu Mwangi and Lari CDF officials in a conflict of interest received public funds from businesses that traded with Lari NG-CDF,” Haji stated,

The four will spend the weekend in jail before being arraigned in court on Monday, September 7th.

The suspects will face six charges under the Anti-Corruption and Economics Act No.3 of 2003 and Finance Management Act No. 18 of 2012.

According to Haji’s office, the charges include;-

1. Conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption

2. Conflict of interest

3. Abuse of office

4. Wullful failure to comply with the laws relating to procurement

5. Dealing with suspect property

6. Acting without authorization

The Kenyan DAILY POST