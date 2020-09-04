Grade: KS 6,
Ministry /Corporation: Kenya Bureau of Standards,
Directorate/ Division: Directorate,
Department: Managing Director’s Office,
Section / Unit: Managing Director’s Office,
Location / Workstation: KEBS Head Office Popo Road off Mombasa Road,
Reporting Relationships
Reports to: Managing Director
Job Purpose
The job holder is responsible for providing secretarial and administrative support in order to ensure that services are provided in an effective and efficient manner and is also responsible for providing senior level secretarial and clerical services for the Managing Director
Key Responsibilities / Duties / Tasks
Managerial / Supervisory Responsibilities
- Organizes, planning and prioritizes work in MD’s (Managing Director) office
- Maintains the Managing Directors diary and ensures he attends to it
- Supervises staff working in the MD’s office to ensure smooth flow of activities
- Sets targets for the office and cascades to the direct reports using the balanced scorecard
- Evaluates staff performance on a monthly quarterly and annually using the BSC
Operational Responsibilities / Tasks
- Processes information by compiling, categorizing and verifying information
- Receives, sorts and disseminates correspondences, reports, returns, circulars, publications and all kinds of information on behalf of the MD.
- Communicates with persons within the organization, customers, and members of the public, government and other external bodies who have business with KEBS.
- Makes local and international travel arrangements for the MD.
- Facilitates Board meetings by sending out notices and making travel arrangements.
- Manages e-office
- Maintaining the calendar plan for scheduling and fixing executive meetings
- Maintains office petty cash.
- Provides frontline customer services by receiving visitors and directing them accordingly.
- Ensuring security of office records, documents and equipment;
- Effective management of office protocol;
- Guiding and supervising office administrative staff.
- Communicate relevant information discussed in senior management to staff in the department and vice versa.
- Undertake any other duties of similar level and responsibility as may be directed from time to time.
Job Dimensions:
Financial Responsibility:
- Maintains office petty cash.
Responsibility for Physical Assets
- Provide oversight for all physical assets provided by the institution
Decision Making:
- Plan the work of subordinates.
- Assign work to subordinates.
- Monitor subordinates work performance.
- Makes decisions using the operational standards.
Working Conditions:
- Works predominantly within the office.
Job Competencies (Knowledge, Experience and Attributes / Skills).
Academic Qualifications
- High school KCSE (C-); KCE Division II (Minimum)
- Bachelor’s Degree in Secretarial Studies/Office Management or
- Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management or other relevant and equivalent qualifications with Diploma in
- Secretarial Studies from a recognized institution.
Professional Qualifications / Membership to professional bodies
- Proficiency in computer applications.
- Fulfilled the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution.
Previous relevant work experience required.
- Seven (7) years’ experience at least 3 years of which should have been in an executive office;
Need to know: Attributes:
- Analytical skills.
- Computer packages proficiency.
- Office management principles.
- Administrative skills.
- Report writing and minute writing skills
- Logistics management.
- Record Management Skills
- Editorials skills
- Supervisory Course lasting not less than 2 weeks;
- Quality Management System Auditing skills;
- Communication skills
- Negotiation skills
- Public relations skills
- Time management.
- Stress management
- Confidentiality
- Integrity
- Sound work ethics
How To Apply
Application letter, Curriculum Vitae and copies of relevant certificates must be submitted online via KEBS website under careers page: www.kebs.org on or before 21st September, 2020. Only short listed candidates will be contacted. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification. The applicants must comply with Chapter Six (6) of the Constitution of Kenya.
It is important to note, after successfully uploading and submitting the application, the applicant will receive a system generated email notification that the job application details have been successfully submitted.
Persons with disabilities and female candidates are encouraged to apply. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Please ensure you have the following documents at hand for the application process.
- ID & PIN Copies
- Cover Letter
- Curriculum Vitae
- Academic Certificates
- Professional Qualifications
- Professional Bodies’ Membership Certificates
- Constitutional Documents