Grade: KS 6,

Ministry /Corporation: Kenya Bureau of Standards,

Directorate/ Division: Directorate,

Department: Managing Director’s Office,

Section / Unit: Managing Director’s Office,

Location / Workstation: KEBS Head Office Popo Road off Mombasa Road,

Reporting Relationships

Reports to: Managing Director

Job Purpose

The job holder is responsible for providing secretarial and administrative support in order to ensure that services are provided in an effective and efficient manner and is also responsible for providing senior level secretarial and clerical services for the Managing Director

Key Responsibilities / Duties / Tasks

Managerial / Supervisory Responsibilities

Organizes, planning and prioritizes work in MD’s (Managing Director) office

Maintains the Managing Directors diary and ensures he attends to it

Supervises staff working in the MD’s office to ensure smooth flow of activities

Sets targets for the office and cascades to the direct reports using the balanced scorecard

Evaluates staff performance on a monthly quarterly and annually using the BSC

Operational Responsibilities / Tasks

Processes information by compiling, categorizing and verifying information

Receives, sorts and disseminates correspondences, reports, returns, circulars, publications and all kinds of information on behalf of the MD.

Communicates with persons within the organization, customers, and members of the public, government and other external bodies who have business with KEBS.

Makes local and international travel arrangements for the MD.

Facilitates Board meetings by sending out notices and making travel arrangements.

Manages e-office

Maintaining the calendar plan for scheduling and fixing executive meetings

Maintains office petty cash.

Provides frontline customer services by receiving visitors and directing them accordingly.

Ensuring security of office records, documents and equipment;

Effective management of office protocol;

Guiding and supervising office administrative staff.

Communicate relevant information discussed in senior management to staff in the department and vice versa.

Undertake any other duties of similar level and responsibility as may be directed from time to time.

Job Dimensions:

Financial Responsibility:

Maintains office petty cash.

Responsibility for Physical Assets

Provide oversight for all physical assets provided by the institution

Decision Making:

Plan the work of subordinates.

Assign work to subordinates.

Monitor subordinates work performance.

Makes decisions using the operational standards.

Working Conditions:

Works predominantly within the office.

Job Competencies (Knowledge, Experience and Attributes / Skills).

Academic Qualifications

High school KCSE (C-); KCE Division II (Minimum)

Bachelor’s Degree in Secretarial Studies/Office Management or

Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management or other relevant and equivalent qualifications with Diploma in

Secretarial Studies from a recognized institution.

Professional Qualifications / Membership to professional bodies

Proficiency in computer applications.

Fulfilled the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution.

Previous relevant work experience required.

Seven (7) years’ experience at least 3 years of which should have been in an executive office;

Need to know: Attributes:

Analytical skills.

Computer packages proficiency.

Office management principles.

Administrative skills.

Report writing and minute writing skills

Logistics management.

Record Management Skills

Editorials skills

Supervisory Course lasting not less than 2 weeks;

Quality Management System Auditing skills;

Communication skills

Negotiation skills

Public relations skills

Time management.

Stress management

Confidentiality

Integrity

Sound work ethics

How To Apply

Application letter, Curriculum Vitae and copies of relevant certificates must be submitted online via KEBS website under careers page: www.kebs.org on or before 21st September, 2020. Only short listed candidates will be contacted. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification. The applicants must comply with Chapter Six (6) of the Constitution of Kenya.

It is important to note, after successfully uploading and submitting the application, the applicant will receive a system generated email notification that the job application details have been successfully submitted.

Persons with disabilities and female candidates are encouraged to apply. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Please ensure you have the following documents at hand for the application process.