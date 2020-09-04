Friday, September 4, 2020 – Citizen TV drama queen and slay queen, Lillian Muli, has disclosed that her DM is blowing with messages after she revealed that she is the one who seduces men and not the other way round.

While speaking during an interview on Radio Maisha, the mother of two, who fell pregnant for aging Shabana FC boss, Jared Nevaton, said that she is the one who seduces men these days since men no longer approach her.

Muli has now recanted her earlier sentiments and said that she was just joking.

She revealed that her Instagram is blowing up with DMs yet she was just joking.

‘Now see what you have done LOL!!. The amount of DM’s I am getting now, one would imagine this is a dating app. Honestly, don’t believe everything you hear. I am not looking or chasing’ she said.

This is what she posted on her Instagram page.





