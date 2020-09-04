Friday September 4, 2020 – Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has poured cold water on claims by Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, that it is Deputy President William Ruto who made Uhuru Kenyatta President in 2013 and 2017.

In a TV interview on Wednesday, Murkomen, who is Ruto’s close confidante, wondered why Uhuru decided to betray his deputy who worked hard in 2013 and 2017 to ensure he is President of Kenya.

“We cannot recognise the Uhuru we voted for.”

“He kept making unprovoked promises about serving for 10 years before his deputy does another 10.”

“Today, he has employed the kicking-away-the-ladder concept, where he is using every way to push Ruto out,” Murkomen

But in a quick rejoinder on Friday, Ngunyi, who has been hired by the deep state to “destroy Ruto online” said Ruto didn’t help Uhuru and it is the other way round.

Mutahi also said that Ruto is nothing without the Kikuyu’s support and said he only gave Uhuru 1.4 million Kalenjin votes and Uhuru managed to garner 6 million votes alone.

“Without KIKUYUS, DP Ruto is NOTHING. Fact. He gave UHURU 1.4 million Votes and UHURU brought in 6 million votes of his own. FACT. Murkomen is talking GIBBERISH as usual when he SAYS that Ruto made Uhuru President. ZERO. You REMOVE Kikuyus from RUTO, there will be no Ruto. FINITO,” Mutahi said on Friday.

