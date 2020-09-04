Friday September 4, 2020 – Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, has confronted Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko head on after attacking Deputy President William Ruto accusing him of early campaigns.

In a series of tweets, Murkomen responded to the CS saying that he is only a clerk in the Jubilee Government and has no authority to lecture Deputy President William Ruto who is also his boss.

He went ahead to say that CS Tobiko had forgotten that becoming a CS was a way President Uhuru used to get rid of him from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution.

“Mr. Tobiko you are a mere clerk in Jubilee govt.”

“You forget so fast that you became a CS because the President was trying to get rid of you from the office of DPP.”

“You have no moral authority to lecture your boss the DP even if he is being molested by his boss.”

“First try to be MCA,” said Senator Murkomen.

Tobiko had, during his address when he visited Kajiado County alongside Interior CS Fred Matiang’i and Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, criticized what he termed as premature campaigns to replace President Uhuru Kenyatta in an apparent attack against the DP who has been receiving delegations from Kajiado.

“We have been sent here by the President under the leadership of Matiang’i.”

“There are people who say Matiang’i is taking some other guy’s job but that is not correct.”

“The President is in charge of this government and we have two years.”

“This effort of early campaigns and receiving delegations can be put to better use,” CS Tobiko stated.

We have a CS who is mentally deranged.Just because of one tweet he has exploded&now promising to revenge against me&my father. Never mine the facts he will find some crime somewhere in the books.Just imagine this idiot was once our DPP!From Embobut to Tobiko I say come baby come! pic.twitter.com/h23YFO5Kp4 — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) September 4, 2020

Without the blessings of the President these idiotic CSs would never have insulted the DP.William Ruto is not anyone’s clerk,he was jointly elected with the President&without him Uhuru would not be President&Tobiko would never be a clerk. In a working state Tobiko would be sacked pic.twitter.com/hHlU2Kg6gD — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) September 4, 2020

