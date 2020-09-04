Friday, September 4, 2020 – Kenyans have questioned Fred Matiangi’s bullish behavior after he forced People Daily to apologise to him, following a story published on the paper.

The story indicated that the no-n0nsense CS was planning to vie for President in 2022 and after the story was published, editors seem to have received threatening calls from the Cabinet Secretary, demanding an apology.

Blogger Robert Alai posted a screenshot of the apology by the paper saying,

‘Matiangi really has the media by the balls. He gets more apologies than any other govt leader. Even the President doesn’t get so many apologies.’





This is how Kenyans reacted to the apology.





