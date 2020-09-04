Friday, September 4, 2020 – Sauti Sol’s lead singer, Bien Baraza, is madly in love with his beautiful wife, Chiki Kuruka, and wants the whole world to know.

The two love birds tied the knot in a private ceremony early this year and they look like a match made in heaven.

Bien has penned a sweet message to his wife as she turns a year older where she thanked her for being the ‘light of his world’

‘Happy birthday to a queen. This is the one time in the year where we have an eclipse of age. 🤣🤣🤣🤣

Happy 22nd birthday 🤫 to my age mate. Thank you for being the light of my world. I would have totally f***ed myself up,’ he wrote.

On her part, Chiki, thanked Bien for always making her smile on the darkest of days.

@Bienaimesol you came to my life and changed it. You made me smile on the darkest days, and make me see hope in my hopeless moments.

“ I didn’t know I could love this much, but hey, the universe has obviously got my back. I can’t wait to spend my life with you. But today….

“Let’s focus on an awesome birthday lunch. Happy birthday to me! ❤❤.

Love is a beautiful thing, isn’t it?”

