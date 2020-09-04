Friday, September 4, 2020 – An Instagram slay queen who graduated from Kenya Medical Training College not long ago has already secured a job in Government and rolling in police choppers like a boss lady.

When she was a student at KMTC, she spent most of her time parading her big booty on Instagram, partying and slaying.

And as her colleagues struggle with joblessness, she has already secured a Government job.

In one of the photos that she shared, she is seen goofing around with police bosses in a chopper.

She has also splashed photos slaying in a Government office, filling crosswords instead of working while exposing her cleavage.

She also seats on her boss’ seat and comfortably takes photos while wearing his beret.

How lucky can women be?

See photos.

















Just the other day, she was student at KMTC and now, she is rolling with police bosses.