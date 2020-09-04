Friday, September 4, 2020 – Maendeleo ya Wanawake Organisation leaders from the Mt Kenya region have accused Deputy President William Ruto of being behind woes facing Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe.

Over the last one month, Kagwe has been in trouble over multi-billion shillings looting at the Kenya Medical Supply Authority (KEMSA).

On Thursday, a section of leaders from across the political divide asked CS Kagwe to resign and pave way for investigations.

But Maendeleo Organisation Vice-Chairperson Purity Ngunjiri asked the leaders not to call for the resignation of Kagwe and instead wait for agencies investigating the issue to come out with their findings.

Without mentioning names, the women leaders said what is happening in the country is bad politics being driven by those opposed to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s development agenda.

They said Kagwe could be targeted by the Tanga Tanga wing, which has been opposing and politicising everything by the President, including the Building Bridges Initiative and the handshake.

“So we are requesting those politicising the whole issue to wait for 21 days as directed by the president and after that, if he is found to have been involved in corrupt dealings, the president should tell him to step down,” they said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST