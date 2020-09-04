Friday September 4, 2020 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Noordin Haji, has ordered the arrest and prosecution of Tharaka Nithi Governor, Muthomi Njuki, and other County officials over a Sh 35 million tender awarded irregularly.

The tender was for the supply, installation and commissioning of a solid waste incinerator.

Haji said in his statement that seven companies, many of which were associated with Njuki, put in bids for the tender.

Westomaxx, which submitted fraudulent documents, won the tender.

The arrest of Njuki, who is a close ally of the Deputy President, comes a week after Migori Governor, Okoth Obado, was arrested for stealing Sh 79 million meant for the County development.

Obado was charged alongside his four children early this week.

They were all released on a Sh 45 million cash bail.

But even as Obado awaits his case whose pre-trial is scheduled for September 21st, Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement party has already asked Migori County Assembly members to initiate an impeachment motion against him.

Besides the corruption charges, Obado is also facing a murder charge stemming from the killing of his lover, Sharon Otieno, who was murdered while pregnant.

The Kenyan DAILY POST