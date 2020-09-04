Friday, September 4, 2020 – Media personality, Betty Kyallo, has addressed long-running rumors that most of her businesses are funded by sponsors.

The mother of one, who once dated Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho, has made it clear that everything she owns is through her sweat.

“Everything that I have, I work for it. The apartment, the land, everything I work for it. Let me tell you guys it’s not about having money, it’s about planning. Most of these things I have I get them because I have great relationships with my banks,” she said.

She went on to challenge any sponsor who has bought her anything to come forward.

“They think BK ako na doo zimekaa kwa bank, No.”

“I take myself out there, introduce myself to people confidently to sell my dream to somebody I think might help and not a Budesko.”

“Most people out there just want to shun your dream, your success and pull you down by just saying huyu ako tu na mabudesko (Sponsor).”

“Bro, let any budesko who’s bought me anything come forward and say something coz they aren’t there,” she asserted.

The former K24 news anchor also advised young girls not to fall for the notion that there is a sponsor funding her businesses.

“I really work hard. Let me not lie to you girls, if you are seeing this and think BK has all this because she was a news anchor so everybody is throwing themselves at her, it’s not true.”

“Don’t think BK is just getting her things coz she has a budesko, there’s no budesko who sponsored anything that I have now.”

“It’s all about my hard work, persistence and confidence in approaching life head on and believing in myself,”

