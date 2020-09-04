Friday, September 4, 2020 – Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe has joined a list of people in Government whoser main job is to attack Deputy President William Ruto.

On Thursday, Mutahi, who oversaw mass theft of billions at the Kenya Medical Supply Agency (KEMSA) mocked DP Ruto over his reduced role in Government.

The corrupt CS was speaking in Kajiado County and told members of the public that he had only agreed to visit because he had been asked by Chairman Matiang’ i in response to the Interior CS’ position as the Chairperson of the National Development Implementation and Communication Cabinet Committee (NDICC).

He said that if it had been ‘the other guy’, he would not have bothered to visit Kajiado – in an apparent reference to the DP.

“Most times I deal with health issues but today I decided to come to visit you and thank you for your work.”

“Kama ingekuwa jamaa mwingine singekuja (if it was that other guy I would not have come) but since the Chairman asked me, I had to come,” Kagwe said.

Kagwe now joins a list of functionaries in Government whose main job is to castigate the DP.

The list is led by Interior CS, Fred Matiangi, PS Karanja Kibicho, and Environment CS, Keriako Tobiko.

The Kenyan DAILY POST