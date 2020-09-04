Friday, September 4, 2020 – Gospel singer, Guardian Angel, has found love.

The 31 year old gospel singer, who has several hits under his belt, is in love with Esther Musila, a mother of three.

The mellow voiced singer has been keeping his love life under the wraps but he has finally shared photos of the curvy and aging woman who has swept his heart.

Despite the age difference of 21 years, they are madly in love.

They share photos working out together and all we can say for now is that love wins.

See photos of the couple.



















