Friday, 04 September 2020 – Con city preacher, James Maina Ng’ang’a of Neno Evangelism, could lose his church along Haile Selassie Avenue anytime from now.

The controversial preacher has been issued with a notice by Kenya Railway Corporation indicating that the land his church sits on was illegally acquired.

‘The purpose of this letter is to notify you that plot LR.No. 209/9640 encroaches on the land initially reserved for railway use. You are hereby requested to surrender all documents relating to the irregular allocation of the above referenced property of the corporation,’ reads parts of the letter addressed to the preacher.

‘Historical records in our possession indicate the land bound by Haile Selassie Avenue, Uhuru Highway and Bunyala Road on which various railway infrastructure are contained was reserved for railways,’ the letter signed by Kenya Railways Managing Director Philip Mainga continues.

When Ng’anga’ was first served with a letter by the State agency in February this year, he vowed to fight tooth and nail to retain the land.

He said that he bought the land in 2003 from Central Bank when it was auctioned and threatened to curse anyone who dares touch the land.

‘I swear before God, hutabakisha hata mjukuu duniani hapa (you won’t even have a grandchild left on the face of the earth),’ he threatened.

However, Ng’ang’a’s fate is sealed and bull-dozers may demolish his church anytime from now.

