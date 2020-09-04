Friday, September 4, 2020 – Hot 96 FM presenter and renowned feminist, Annitah Rey, claims that money is a key factor in marriages and relationships.

While speaking during a morning show on Citizen TV, the popular radio presenter who is known for her controversial remarks, said that broke men don’t deserve to get married or date.

Annitah advised men to take a break from marriage or relationships if they are broke and start approaching women once they have become financially stable.

‘Don’t disturb women if you don’t have money, kama hauna pesa, achana na watoto wa watu,’ the toxic feminist said.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST