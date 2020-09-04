Friday September 4, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid seems to be in tatters going by what former Deputy Speaker Farah Maalim said on Friday.

Farah, who is a former Lagdera MP, alleged that a delegation of Muslims who visited Ruto’s Karen residence was shocked when they were barred from praying by Ruto’s wife, Rachael Ruto.

According to Farah Maalim, Rachael told the Muslim faithful that “only Jesus can be worshipped in that compound”

“I was told of a top leader who hosted a delegation of Muslims from the North in his official residence. As is tradition when it was prayer time they rose to execute obligation in the garden. The wife of the leader stopped them saying only Jesus can be worshipped in that compound.” Farah said on Friday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST