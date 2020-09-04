Title: Imports/ Exports Clerk

Location: Nairobi

Salary: 60k-100k

Job Description

Our client is a moving company with operations in over 10 countries in Africa. They seek to hire a detail oriented individual to join their Airfreight export/import department, organizing customer shipments by airfreight across different countries in Africa. The job will entail dealing with all aspectsof the service – cutting airway-bills, dealing with airlines and customers, organizing collection of goods, invoicing and dealing with customs.

Responsibilities

Receive and collate customer export paperwork

Complete customs procedures and work with appointed agents

As an Export Clerk you will be expected to prepare and provide documents to customers in accordance with the terms of standard operating procedures.

Handling import export documentation using Kentrade, Simba system, Orbus

Compiling and Filling documents

Conversant with all custom field-JKlA, FORODHA, KPA and all CFS.

Coordination with clearing agents

Verification of import/export documents/charges

Handling import declaration forms (lDF)

Handling clearance of lmport cargo

Handling clearance of Export cargo-COMESA,EAC

Performs a variety of other assigned tasks

Qualifications

Training & knowledge with IATA oversight: 5 years’ experience.

Computer savy.

Experienced in online rate applications, cargo booking etc.

Comfortable dealing with Carriers & dealing with Agents.

Airport experienced in handling; dry, perishable, hazardous & AVI’ shipments.

Knowhow of customs documentation, AWB preparation, airline documentation etc.

General understanding aircraft types, loading benefits & disadvantages.

How to Apply

If we just described you and believe you are up to the challenge, possess ALL the qualifications/ experience listed above, please send your CV with an email subject (Imports/Exports Clerk) to vacancies@gaprecruitment.co.ke before Friday 11th September 2020.

Only candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted