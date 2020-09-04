Title: Imports/ Exports Clerk
Location: Nairobi
Salary: 60k-100k
Job Description
Our client is a moving company with operations in over 10 countries in Africa. They seek to hire a detail oriented individual to join their Airfreight export/import department, organizing customer shipments by airfreight across different countries in Africa. The job will entail dealing with all aspectsof the service – cutting airway-bills, dealing with airlines and customers, organizing collection of goods, invoicing and dealing with customs.
Responsibilities
- Receive and collate customer export paperwork
- Complete customs procedures and work with appointed agents
- As an Export Clerk you will be expected to prepare and provide documents to customers in accordance with the terms of standard operating procedures.
- Handling import export documentation using Kentrade, Simba system, Orbus
- Compiling and Filling documents
- Conversant with all custom field-JKlA, FORODHA, KPA and all CFS.
- Coordination with clearing agents
- Verification of import/export documents/charges
- Handling import declaration forms (lDF)
- Handling clearance of lmport cargo
- Handling clearance of Export cargo-COMESA,EAC
- Performs a variety of other assigned tasks
Qualifications
- Training & knowledge with IATA oversight: 5 years’ experience.
- Computer savy.
- Experienced in online rate applications, cargo booking etc.
- Comfortable dealing with Carriers & dealing with Agents.
- Airport experienced in handling; dry, perishable, hazardous & AVI’ shipments.
- Knowhow of customs documentation, AWB preparation, airline documentation etc.
- General understanding aircraft types, loading benefits & disadvantages.
How to Apply
If we just described you and believe you are up to the challenge, possess ALL the qualifications/ experience listed above, please send your CV with an email subject (Imports/Exports Clerk) to vacancies@gaprecruitment.co.ke before Friday 11th September 2020.
Only candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted