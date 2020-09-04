Title: Imports/ Exports Clerk

Location: Nairobi

Salary: 60k-100k

Job Description

Our client is a moving company with operations in over 10 countries in Africa. They seek to hire a detail oriented individual to join their Airfreight export/import department, organizing customer shipments by airfreight across different countries in Africa. The job will entail dealing with all aspectsof the service – cutting airway-bills, dealing with airlines and customers, organizing collection of goods, invoicing and dealing with customs.

Responsibilities

  • Receive and collate customer export paperwork
  • Complete customs procedures and work with appointed agents
  • As an Export Clerk you will be expected to prepare and provide documents to customers in accordance with the terms of standard operating procedures.
  • Handling import export documentation using Kentrade, Simba system, Orbus
  • Compiling and Filling documents
  • Conversant with all custom field-JKlA, FORODHA, KPA and all CFS.
  • Coordination with clearing agents
  • Verification of import/export documents/charges
  • Handling import declaration forms (lDF)
  • Handling clearance of lmport cargo
  • Handling clearance of Export cargo-COMESA,EAC
  • Performs a variety of other assigned tasks

Qualifications

  • Training & knowledge with IATA oversight: 5 years’ experience.
  • Computer savy.
  • Experienced in online rate applications, cargo booking etc.
  • Comfortable dealing with Carriers & dealing with Agents.
  • Airport experienced in handling; dry, perishable, hazardous & AVI’ shipments.
  • Knowhow of customs documentation, AWB preparation, airline documentation etc.
  • General understanding aircraft types, loading benefits & disadvantages.

How to Apply

If we just described you and believe you are up to the challenge, possess ALL the qualifications/ experience listed above, please send your CV with an email subject (Imports/Exports Clerk) to vacancies@gaprecruitment.co.ke before Friday 11th September 2020.

Only candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted

