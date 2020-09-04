Friday, September 4, 2020 – CCTV footage showing the moment a thug onmotorbike mugged a lady around 7pm on Lantana Road in Westlands has emerged online.

From the footage, the lady was walking alone when the hooligan posing as a boda boda rider accosted her.

Initially, the lady tried to run but the thug cornered her and snatched her phone and sped off.

Cases of insecurity like this one have become rampant during this COVID-19 pandemic.

While majority of boda boda riders are law-abiding youths trying to put food on the table, some rogue elements like this miscreant give them a bad name.

We hope DCI detectives will track him down and deal with him accordingly.

Watch the video and reaction below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST