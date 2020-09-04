Friday September 4, 2020 – Parents will now have to dig deeper in their pockets to pay school fees once learning resumes after we flatten the Covid19 curve.

This is after the court dismissed a case in which parents with learners in private schools were seeking to have fees reduced due to the Covid19 pandemic which has negatively affected them economically.

In his ruling, Justice Weldon Korir rejected a petition by parents seeking Government intervention to have private school fees capped through a bill by the National Assembly.

The Judge stated that private schools were free to charge fees based on market forces of demand and supply adding that the institutions do not receive taxpayer money.

“Although basic education is supposed to be free for all children, parents who opt to enroll their children in private schools are expected to meet the cost,” he noted.

Justice Korir added that the court had no jurisdiction to rule on the market changes in the education sector.

“It is, therefore, my finding that the petitioners have not made out a case for faulting the directors of the schools for not seeking licensing from the Ministry of Education before offering virtual classes.”

“Consequently, this particular ground in support of the petition fails,” he ruled.

In their petition, parents in the schools wanted a reduction of up to 50% for virtual classes, citing the current difficult financial situation that many families were facing due to salary cuts and a slowdown in business.

The parents argued that they were being charged full school fees despite the obvious differences between in-person and virtual learning.

In addition, they challenged the quality of online classes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST