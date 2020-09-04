Friday, 04 September 2020 – A few years back, former K24 anchor-turned-social media slay queen, Betty Kyallo, walk down the aisle with Dennis Okari in a lavish wedding that was the talk of the town.

Okari and Betty were the ultimate celebrity couple and everybody thought that their marriage would last until death separates them but less than one year after they exchanged vows, their marriage hit a snag over infidelity.

Kenyans keep on reminding Betty Kyallo about her lavish wedding with Okari through posts on social media and when one of her fans posted a photo of the posh Jaguars that chauffeured them during the lavish wedding on her twitter page, the controversial media girl had no chills in her response.

Betty responded to the tweet saying, ‘Yeah, whatever, at least we had Jaguars. Bye.’

