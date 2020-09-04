Department: Legal Services and Board Coordination,
Division: Litigation,
Location / Work station: Nairobi or Other Regional Office,
Job summary
- Providing operational and support services on matters affecting Litigation Division
Responsibilities
- Maintain database/ record keeping of all Litigation cases
- Provide secretarial support to the Working Teams
- Assist in the administration, monitoring and compliance function of the Division;
Academic and Professional qualification
- Bachelor’s Degree (BCom), Finance or Accounting, Economics, Statistics, Law;
- Basic knowledge in Tax Law
- Must be computer literate
Relevant work experience required
- Must have at least 1 years’ relevant work experience
- Must be knowledgeable and have experience in office administration
Skills required
- Strong administrative and supervisory skills
- Excellent planning, organizational and analytical skills
- Demonstrated professional ability and strong organizational ability;
- Ability to build and maintain strong relationships
- Ability to function independently and on own initiative;
- Excellent interpersonal skills and strong oral and written communication skills;
- Motivated, dynamic and good team player of high integrity;
How To Apply
- All applications from interested and qualified candidates must be submitted online via the process below.
- ONLY shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
- All applications should be submitted online by 16th September 2020.
- KRA is an equal opportunity employer committed to gender and disability mainstreaming. Persons with Disability are encouraged to apply.
- KRA does not charge for application, processing, interviewing or any other fee in connection with our recruitment process.