Department:      Legal Services and Board Coordination,

Division:               Litigation,

Location / Work station:      Nairobi or Other Regional Office,

Job summary  

  • Providing operational and support services on matters affecting Litigation Division

Responsibilities      

  • Maintain database/ record keeping of all Litigation cases
  • Provide secretarial support to the Working Teams
  • Assist in the administration, monitoring and compliance function of the Division;

Academic and Professional qualification            

  • Bachelor’s Degree (BCom), Finance or Accounting, Economics, Statistics, Law;
  • Basic knowledge in Tax Law
  • Must be computer literate 

Relevant work experience required       

  • Must have at least 1 years’ relevant work experience
  • Must be knowledgeable and have experience in office administration

Skills required   

  • Strong administrative and supervisory skills
  • Excellent planning, organizational and analytical skills
  • Demonstrated professional ability and strong organizational ability;
  • Ability to build and maintain strong relationships
  • Ability to function independently and on own initiative;
  • Excellent interpersonal skills and strong oral and written communication skills;
  • Motivated, dynamic and good team player of high integrity;

How To Apply

  • All applications from interested and qualified candidates must be submitted online via the process below.
  • ONLY shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
  • All applications should be submitted online by 16th September 2020.
  • KRA is an equal opportunity employer committed to gender and disability mainstreaming. Persons with Disability are encouraged to apply.
  • KRA does not charge for application, processing, interviewing or any other fee in connection with our recruitment process.

Click Here To Apply

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply