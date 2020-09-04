Friday, September 4, 2020 – An old woman, who had hidden the old Ksh 1,000 notes that became obsolete last year after the Government introduced new notes to try and fight money laundering, is wondering where she will take the useless notes.

She had hidden the money in her house and despite the Government carrying out endless campaigns to sensitize the public about the change of notes, the old woman had no clue until recently when she realized the notes were obsolete.

Someone shared a video of the old lady begging the Government to help her.

She can’t believe a tissue paper is more important than those notes that she had hidden in the house.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST