Grade: KS 8,

Ministry /Corporation: Kenya Bureau of Standards,

Directorate/Division: Human Resource & Communication,

Department: Administration,

Location / Workstation: KEBS Head Office Popo Road, Off Mombasa Road,

Reporting Relationships

Reports to: Directors and Heads of department.

Responsibilities

Managerial / Supervisory Responsibilities

Supervise, coach and mentor staff

Operational Responsibilities / Tasks

Organizes, plans and prioritizes work in the Director’s office

Maintains the Director’s diary by booing appointments and meetings and ensures he attends to it.

Processes information by compiling, categorizing and verifying information emanating from the Director’s office and dispatched to the relevant recipients.

Receives, sorts, and disseminates correspondence, reports, returns, circulars, publications and all kinds of information on behalf of the Director.

Communicates with persons within the organization, customers, public, government and other external bodies who have business with KEBS.

Making local and international travel arrangements for the Director.

Offer logistical for board meetings by preparing board papers, sending notices, and timely processing of allowances.

Provides frontline customer services by receiving visitors and directing them accordingly.

Maintains office petty cash.

Maintains the calendar plan for scheduling and fixing executive meetings.

Management of e-office;

Undertake any other duties of similar level and responsibility as may be directed from time to time.

Job Dimensions:

Financial Responsibility:

Approval of petty cash.

Responsibility for Physical Assets

Responsible for physical assets assigned by the institution.

Decision Making:

Makes decisions using standard operating procedures

Assigns work to subordinates

Monitors subordinates work performance

Working Conditions:

Works predominantly within the office.

Job Competencies (Knowledge, Experience and Attributes / Skills).

Academic Qualifications

Degree in either Secretarial Studies / Office Management or any Business Management related field with a Diploma in Secretarial course from a recognized institution.

Professional Qualifications / Membership to professional bodies

Proficiency in computer applications.

Fulfilled the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution.

Previous relevant work experience required.

At least 7 years work experience.

Need to know: Attributes:

Bookkeeping skills.

Office administration skills.

Organization processes.

Knowledge of relevant legislation, policies and procedures.

Computer proficient.

Word processing at a highly proficient level.

Integrity

Confidentiality

Interpersonal skills

Time management

Communication skills

Team player

Assertive

Positive attitude

Decision making

Respectful

Cultural awareness and sensitivity.

Flexibility.

How To Apply

Application letter, Curriculum Vitae and copies of relevant certificates must be submitted online via KEBS website under careers page: www.kebs.org on or before 21st September, 2020. Only short listed candidates will be contacted. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification. The applicants must comply with Chapter Six (6) of the Constitution of Kenya.

It is important to note, after successfully uploading and submitting the application, the applicant will receive a system generated email notification that the job application details have been successfully submitted.

Persons with disabilities and female candidates are encouraged to apply. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Please ensure you have the following documents at hand for the application process.