Grade: KS 9,

Ministry /Corporation: Kenya Bureau of Standards Directorate/ Division Human Resource and Communications,

Department: Marketing and Communications,

Section / Unit: Customer care,

Location / Workstation: KEBS Head office Popo Road, Off Mombasa Road,

Reporting Relationships

Reports to: Assistant customer care manager

Job Purpose

The holder of this job is responsible for collecting and tabulating customer care data to enable improvement in the service delivery at the Kenya Bureau of Standards.

Key Responsibilities

Operational Responsibilities / Tasks

Receiving all customers/visitors to Kenya Bureau of Standards, records all details of visitors/customers and direct them to respective officers;

Receiving correspondence delivered, records and dispatch to the designated person/offices;

Conducting monthly telephone surveys by calling customers/visitors and enquiring on their experience during the past visit to Kenya Bureau of Standards;

Receiving and forwarding complaints to the customer care officer;

Ensuring availability of informational brochures at all customer point/receptions in order to inform customers about Kenya Bureau of Standards and its services;

Collecting feedback forms from suggestion boxes weekly;

Implementing the Quality Management System;

Displaying information on plasma screen /notice board to guide technical committee members to various meeting rooms; and

Returning identity documents to customers and contacts those who have forgotten to minimize cases of loss of identification documents.

Job Dimensions

Responsibility for Physical Assets

Responsible for physical assets assigned by the institutions.

Decision Making

Makes decisions using work instructions

Working Conditions

Works predominantly within the office

Job Competencies (Knowledge, Experience and Attributes / Skills).

Academic Qualifications

KCSE C- (Minimum)

Diploma in Customer Care, Public Relations, Front Office or related field from a recognized institution (Minimum).

Professional Qualifications / Membership to professional bodies

Proficiency in computer applications.

Fulfilled the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution.

Need to know: Attributes

Knowledge in data collection and analysis

Be proficient in computer applications;

Interpersonal skills

Time management

Communication skills

Team player

Integrity

Positive Attitude

Proactive

IT proficiency

How To Apply

Application letter, Curriculum Vitae and copies of relevant certificates must be submitted online via KEBS website under careers page: www.kebs.org on or before 21st September, 2020. Only short listed candidates will be contacted. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification. The applicants must comply with Chapter Six (6) of the Constitution of Kenya.

It is important to note, after successfully uploading and submitting the application, the applicant will receive a system generated email notification that the job application details have been successfully submitted.

Persons with disabilities and female candidates are encouraged to apply. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Please ensure you have the following documents at hand for the application process.