Thursday September 3, 2020 – Former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, will be in for a rude shock as far as impeaching embattled Migori Governor, Okoth Obado, is concerned.

This is after it emerged that he had no numbers in Migori County Assembly to impeach the corrupt Governor.

Speaking during an interview with Ramogi FM, Obado confidently said that the Raila-led outfit had no numbers to remove him from office.

He accused the ODM leadership of using threats and intimidation to whip MCAs towards impeaching him.

“Mbadi told MCAs that the decision to impeach me was directed by Government and that police will be availed in large numbers at the assembly, which I see as intimidation and dictatorship to subvert the will of Migori residents,” said Obado.

For the censure motion against Obado to sail through, it will need the support of at least 43 MCAs in the assembly which has 57 members.

The Kenyan DAILY POST