Thursday, September 3, 2020 – A woman killed herself and her two kids, a seven year old and a one year old, by jumping with the kids into Tigoni Dam in Limuru.

According to reports, the woman had been kicked out by her husband and went to stay with her mother.

The mother is said to have forced her to go back and settle her differences with the abusive husband.

She packed her bag and left with two kids only to jump into the dam with the kids.







The Kenyan DAILY POST