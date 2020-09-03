Thursday, 03 September 2020 – A few months ago, word got out that Citizen TV h0st, Willis Raburu, had parted ways with his slay queen wife, Mary Ngami alias Mary Prude, over infidelity.

Mary reportedly confronted Willis Raburu after finding out that he was cheating on her and instead of solving the matter like grown-ups, he kicked her out of their matrimonial home and she went back to her parent’s home in Thindigua Estate, Kiambu Road.

Mary took a break from social media to heal from the painful heartbreak and she is back with a bang.

The sexy lady seems to have moved on and on her Instagram page, she is sharing photos glowing, perhaps to show Willis that her life changed for the better after they parted ways.

In her latest post on Instagram, Mary hinted that her Instagram is full of DMs, perhaps from potential suitors and members of Team Mafisi.

She posted a photo looking like a snack and simply captioned it,

‘Your DMs are interesting.’

