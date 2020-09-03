Thursday September 3, 2020 – Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, has revealed that President Uhuru Kenyatta has not been consulting his deputy, William Ruto, on the day to day running of Government.

Though Uhuru was elected as President under huge assistance from his DP, according to Murkomen, Uhuru has been running the Government alone and that is the reason why there is a deep surge of mega corruption cases in the country.

Murkomen, who was appearing on Jeff Koinange Live (JKL) on Wednesday, wondered why the President had betrayed his running mate who did everything to ensure the Jubilee Party ascended to power in 2013 and 2017.

“He (Uhuru) chased William Ruto from a house in Mombasa.”

“It is the same Uhuru Kenyatta who is arresting everybody associated with the DP.”

“He has also not given the DP any responsibility, neither does he invite him for important meetings in the name of using COVID-19 as an excuse,” Murkomen said.

“William Ruto decided to support Uhuru in three elections and even way before in 2002.”

“What is that one sin which if I meet the President today I would ask that Ruto did that washes away all the good things he did from 2002, to winning an election, to the second one and a re-run?” Murkomen added.

