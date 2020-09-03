Thursday September 3, 2020 – Transport CAS, Chris Obure, has admitted that the Government lost Covid-19 donations given by Chinese billionaire and philanthropist Jack Ma.

He was speaking while appearing before the National Assembly’s Health Committee.

This comes even as Health Ministry officials were accused of selling the donations as part of their plot to embezzle Covid-19 funds.

Obure clarified that 21 packages of assorted medical supplies did not reach Nairobi from Ethiopia.

Five other consignments were received and stored in the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency warehouses in Nairobi.

“We received what we received in the manner in which it was packaged and dispatched from the source (Jack Ma Foundation – China).”

“Am not aware if there was any repackaging in Addis Ababa.”

“The 21 packages were missing after we verified with the parking documents from China.”

“We realized that 21 packages were short delivered, I assure you we will continue to pursue the matter with the Ministry of Health to ensure they are delivered,” Obure stated.

He added that MoH had reached out to Ethiopian authorities who were investigating the matter.

The CAS nonetheless distanced himself and his Ministry from the scandal which saw President Uhuru Kenyatta issue two directives to investigating agencies and Health CS Mutahi Kagwe.

Reports alleged earlier that the Jack Ma donations were stolen and sold to MoH at inflated prices.

The Kenyan DAILY POST