This Samsung A50 is yours today if you want!



Not only does it have a Super AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels, it is powered by an octa-core processor setup, 4GB RAM, inbuilt storage capacity of 128GB, a Triple Rear camera 25MP + 5MP + 8MP and a single 25 MP Front Camera

Call 0715194094 or go to https://www.pricit.ke/2020/04/samsung-a50-2yrs-warranty-64128gb-4gb.html

Add an item to the cart and check out, wait for delivery and pay after confirmation