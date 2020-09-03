BIMAS Kenya Limited, a leading microfinance institution in the country seeks to recruit capable and result oriented individuals to fill the following Internship positions;

Internship Opportunities in EMBU ONLY ( HEAD OFFICE)

Support Internships (Category One)

Qualifications

Finance and data entry – Must have a minimum of CPA part 2

HR and Administration – Administration /HR/ management qualifications

Registry – Record and archive management qualifications

ICT – ICT qualifications

How to Apply

Indicate the location and title as your email subject and send your application to the address below.

Fill out the application form on our website http://www.bimaskenya.com/index.php/careers and attach your current CV.

Send to;-

The HR and Administration Manager,

BIMAS Kenya Limited,

P.O Box 2299,

Embu – 60100

OR Email; recruitment@bimaskenya.com

POINTS TO NOTE

Applications that do not follow the guidelines provided above will be disqualified.

Applications not indicating a preferred location will be disqualified

Kindly note that our internship opportunities are not compensated.

BIMAS Kenya Limited is an equal opportunity employer