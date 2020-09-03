Thursday September 3, 2020 – Details have emerged on two of the suspects whose bank accounts were frozen by Interior CS Fred Matiang’i.

The two – Halima Adan Ali and Waleed Ahmed Zein – have been liked to global terror group, Islamic State (ISIS).

According to investigations, the two are responsible for establishing a global network for financing the terror group.

In addition, they were sanctioned by the United States of America between 2018 and 2019 for their links to the terrorist group.

The two allegedly have a network that spans across East Africa, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America.

“Zein and his associates received instructions, money, and account information from an intermediary in an attempt to evade police surveillance.”

“Zein was ultimately arrested by Kenyan security services in July 2018,” a statement from the US Treasury Department read.

The Kenyan DAILY POST